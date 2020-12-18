Eau Claire Library announces temporary location during reconstruction process

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library in downtown Eau Claire selected a temporary location while its 44-year-old facility at 400 Eau Claire Street undergoes remodeling and expansion—work that will begin in May 2021.

This week, library leadership signed a lease with Greenpoint Properties to secure two sites located on Mall Drive (on the south side of Eau Claire). The main site—2725 Mall Drive—is a large portion of a building occupied by United Health. The library will use this location for all public services, including in-person collection browsing and materials pick up/drop off, as well as office space for staff. The secondary site—located nearby at 2615 Mall Drive (formerly Pawn America)—will primarily be used for collection storage.

MSR Design (the Minneapolis architecture firm handling the library’s redesign and expansion plans) has been contracted to create an efficient and welcoming layout for the temporary library space.

The library’s current facilities will be vacated by May 1st in order for the project to stay on schedule. Upgrade and reconstruction work will last for approximately 14 months, with an ultimate public reopening slated for Autumn 2022.

