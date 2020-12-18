Hagedorn brings love of card collecting to Wagner’s Lanes

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Many of us had or have boxes full of sports cards when we were younger, but card collecting has made a comeback during the pandemic.

Just this past weekend, a Giannis Antetokonmpo card sold for over a million dollars.

Eau Claire’s Jordan Hagedorn, who is an NFL agent, is bringing his love of card collecting to the Wagner’s Lanes this Friday and Saturday with a pop-up shop.

Hagedorn knows how much joy the hobby has brough him, not just now, but when he was younger as well, and hopes he can spark more love for collecting with the shop.

“Collecting has always been a thing in history and I have been collecting since I was a kid, and then got out of it for about 15 years. What brought me back was the nostalgia and the ability to go back and grab some of the Brett Favre cards I couldn’t afford. The holidays are coming and I have hundreds of thousands of cards, so why not put a shop together? So we put up the pop-up shop at Wagners. It has been pretty amazing. They had a card shop here over twenty years ago and now to be able to have a pop-up card shop here is something that I am really enjoying and nostalgic. It will be great to meet some great collectors.”

The shop will be open on Friday and Saturday from 11am-6pm at Wagner’s Lanes. Masks are required and they will be practicing social distancing. For kids, Hagedorn will be giving away cards and prizes.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.