Markquart Motors announces final round of winners for “Markquart Gives Back, 2020!”

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. -The Markquart Dealerships announced the final recipients of Markquart Gives Back, 2020!

The Chippewa Valley voted for their favorite local non-profit, and the top 10 organizations are each receiving $5,000. Throughout this week, the winners have been announced on the Markquart Toyota, Markquart Motors, and Markquart Menomonie Facebook Pages.

Friday’s recipients are, in no particular order:

- Eau Claire Babe Ruth Baseball- Eau Claire Babe Ruth Baseball provides high-level competitive baseball at an affordable rate for all kids in the Eau Claire Area. They teach players respect, discipline, teamwork, and sportsmanship.

- Dunn County Humane Society- The Dunn County Humane Society is committed to the prevention of animal suffering in the area. They find permanent loving homes for the animals in their care in a no-kill facility.

- Feed My People Food Bank- Feed my People has been providing nutritious food to families and individuals throughout west-central Wisconsin for over 30 years. FMP Partners with food pantries, meal sites, and other programs to help those who struggle with food insecurity.

- Bob’s House for Dogs- Bob’s House provides a loving home for senior and special-needs dogs in the Eau Claire area in a kennel-free environment. Their dogs receive constant love and attention, high-quality food, and the medical care they need.

This week Markquart announced, L.E Phillips Senior Center, St. Paul’s Catholic School – Bloomer, Chippewa Humane Association, Jim Falls Elementary Playground, Chippewa Valley Wildlife Rehabilitation, and the Eau Claire County Humane Association as the first two rounds of winners for Markquart Gives Back.

