Advertisement

Mayo Clinic offering new outpatient options for COVID-19 treatment

Dr. Ed Malone with Mayo Clinic Franciscan Healthcare explained today that patients can continue...
Dr. Ed Malone with Mayo Clinic Franciscan Healthcare explained today that patients can continue treatment while spending less time in the hospital.(WEAU)
By David LaClair
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 7:01 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Mayo Clinic patients now have new outpatient options available for COVID-19 treatment and spend less time in the hospital.

Dr. Ed Malone with Mayo Clinic Franciscan Healthcare explained Thursday that patients can continue receiving daily doses of Rendezivir, a drug currently administered in-hospital to COVID patients.

A second option they can choose are new single-dose monoclonal antibody treatments, which were authorized in November for emergency use by the FDA.

“It’s been a very, very quick timeline,” said Dr. Malone. “Six weeks we’ve been working with this, and in all of Mayo Clinic Midwest there’s been 858 patients that have received a monoclonal antibody and that’s not including the nursing homes which would bring the total up closer to 1000.”

In La Crosse alone, Mayo Clinic has administered as many at 85 monoclonic antibody treatments and 26 outpatient Rendezivir infusions, as Mayo continues to partner with Health Systems in Minnesota and Wisconsin to make more outpatient treatments available.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eau Claire restaurant owner pleaded guilty to sexual assault charges, given deferred plea acceptance
COVID-19 survivors experience symptoms months after contracting the virus
29-year-old Chetek man pronounced dead at scene of Barron Co. crash
Minnesota’s pardon board on Tuesday, Dec. 15, commuted the sentence of Burrell, a Black man who...
Minnesota juvenile lifer walks free after 18 years in prison
This is Santa Claus in the Coronavirus Age, where visits are done with layers of protection or...
Santa, Mrs. Claus expose children to COVID at tree lighting

Latest News

Jordan Hagedorn is having a pop-up card shot at Wagner's Lanes on Friday and Saturday
Hagedorn brings love of card collecting to Wagner’s Lanes
Eau Claire City County Tavern League President Dino Amundson wipes down a countertop at his...
Local Tavern League leader talks COVID-19 restrictions
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ SIX
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ SIX
“Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign begins Friday