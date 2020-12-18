Real estate professionals donate to local veterans in need

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A little holiday cheer was dispensed Thursday for those who served our country.

Employees from RE/MAX affiliates, LeaderOne Financial, and All Title Services helped to raise more than $9,000.

That money will go to the veteran’s services offices in Dunn, Eau Claire, and Chippewa counties.

“I think if you have the opportunity to make somebody’s day, you should take that opportunity. So honestly, it feels really good. I know last year we we got some phone calls and some letters from the folks that have received some of the money and, you know, it just felt awesome to be able to give back to people that deserve it and people locally,” said RE/MAX Real Estate Agent Tim Nelson.

