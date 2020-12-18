UPDATE: Eau Claire Memorial student shot Thursday in the Town of Washington

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire Area school district is confirming that the teen critically injured in a shooting Thursday afternoon is a freshman at Eau Claire Memorial.

In its statement, the school district said it had extra counselors available for students on Friday and will continue to have this additional resource available next week and after winter break.

The Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a case of two juveniles and a firearm being discharged inside a home.

The Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office says it responded to the shooting on Thursday, December 17 at 3:57 p.m. It happened in the 3400 block of Pamona Drive in the Town of Washington.

Deputies say one juvenile suffered a severe gunshot wound and was taken to a local hospital. There’s no update on the juvenile’s condition.

The investigation is ongoing. The sheriff’s office says more information will only be released if and when it’s appropriate.

