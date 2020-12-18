Advertisement

COVID-19 vaccine arrives at Marshfield Medical Center

By Molly Gardner
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 4:20 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The first doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine arrived this morning at Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire.

The first vaccination went to a nurse who has been serving the on the frontlines since the beginning of the pandemic

Jacob Luttrupp is a registered nurse who has been working in the intensive care unit and covid units since early this year.

Luttropp says caring for patients in the covid and icu unit has been personal for him.

“There’s nothing harder than having a patient that is very sick and possibly dying and having the phone next to their ear and having family members say their last messages to them you know we have to be that family for them, we have to hold their hands and take care of them until their last breath.”

Thursday, Mayo Clinic Health System administered the vaccine to five health care workers in Eau Claire

Employees were also vaccinated at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chippewa Falls Thursday.

