UW System incentivizes students to work on the front lines of the pandemic

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Many working in health care have said that their ‘reward’ is knowing that they are helping others. Now, those on the newer end of their careers are getting a physical incentive to do so.

“This is something they will talk about for the rest of their careers,” said Linda Young, Dean of Nursing at UW Eau Claire. Young was a part of creating this new plan.

“Any student who is certified as a nursing assistant, a med tech or medical assistant, EMT, RN LPN, would qualify.”

Qualify for a $500 tuition credit towards their spring semester. To receive the credit, students need to spend 50 hours working in a health care setting related to patient care.

Young says student assistance can have a great impact on fighting this pandemic and increase the quality of care that patients receive.

“The staff that need to care for COVID patients, they can focus on that and this is support,” said Young.

“Having extra nursing students to lend a hand will certainly lighten the load a little bit,” added UWEC Assistant Nursing Professor Pamela Guthman.

Beyond the tuition money, students will also gain the real time experience needed before finishing school. Guthman says her students are always ready to help.

“Their eyes light up, they never say no and they’re always excited about any opportunity.”

Young told WEAU,

“This is their window of time in history to be able to help out in a pandemic.”

For students wanting to get involved, the university says many job listings are available on Handshake.

