UW System making plans for the spring semester

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Colleges and universities across Wisconsin are wrapping up the fall semester and making decisions for the new year.

The UW System said the upcoming semester will in many ways mirror the fall one complete with masks and social distancing.

UW System Interim President Tommy Thompson said one change coming in the spring is an expanded COVID-19 testing program for students.

“We’re going to test every student in our residence hall which we didn’t the first semester,” Thompson said. “Every student, every week in our residence hall, and every student off campus, which we didn’t do any before, every other week.”

At UW-Eau Claire students living on campus will continue to be required to get tested every week as they were in the fall.

UWEC Public Information Officer Michael Knuth said the additional opportunities for students living off campus to get tested regularly will benefit the Eau Claire area.

“We hope they are going to want to take advantage of that,” Knuth said. “We think that means a lot for the community. It means a lot for our campus community obviously, but for the Eau Claire community in general, we think that was very successful this fall, and we hope to continue that in the spring.”

Knuth said classes will continue to be offered in-person, online and in a style combining both of these methods.

For the UW System overall, its goal will continue to be creating a healthy learning environment for students.

“We want the safest campuses,” Thompson said. “We think we got them the first semester watch us the second semester. We want to be so safe that everyone can come to campus and feel good about it.”

Thompson said as the COVID-19 vaccine becomes more available to the public, he plans to get it.

Right now the system has no plans of requiring students to get vaccinated, but hopes they will choose to do so.

