Virtual open house showcases future improvements to Carson Park

Carson Park improvements(City of Eau Claire)
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 10:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - It’s a 134-acre peninsula surrounded by Half Moon Lake, and Thursday night the City of Eau Claire took a step towards future beautification for Carson Park.

The city’s Parks, Recreation, and Forestry Division held an online open house to showcase plans for modifications to the park.

The concepts include kayak and canoe rentals, a new marsh trail, scenic overlooks, and a boardwalk. Alterations to the park’s athletic fields were also shown. The ideas are based, in part, on results from a survey conducted this summer.

Developers of the concepts say any final master plan will serve as a framework for future improvements to the park.

