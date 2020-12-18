Advertisement

Wisconsin dentist accused of breaking teeth in fraud scheme

Authorities say Charmoli performed more than $2 million worth of crown procedures.
(KWQC)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 3:40 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A Wisconsin dentist is accused of damaging his patients’ teeth so that he could bill insurance companies for crown procedures.

A federal indictment charges 60-year-old Scott Charmoli, of Grafton, of multiple counts of health care fraud and false statements. Charmoli is accused of falsely telling patients that they needed crowns and then using his drill to break off parts their teeth during the procedure.

Charmoli submitted X-rays and photographs of the chipped teeth to insurance companies to obtain coverage for the crowns.

Authorities say Charmoli performed more than $2 million worth of crown procedures between January 2018 and August 2019. An arraignment and plea hearing are scheduled for Dec. 30.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Packers Logo
Panthers vs. Packers game to air on NFL Network only
Eau Claire restaurant owner pleaded guilty to sexual assault charges, given deferred plea acceptance
COVID-19 survivors experience symptoms months after contracting the virus
Tyson Foods fired seven managers after they were accused of betting on how many employees would...
Tyson fires 7 at Iowa pork plant after COVID betting inquiry
Generic police lights.
No seatbelts, alcohol believed to be factors in fatal Pepin Co. crash

Latest News

Markquart Gives Back campaign is underway and voting is open until Dec. 11.
Markquart Motors announces final round of winners for “Markquart Gives Back, 2020!”
SkyWarn 13 Weather: Hello Wisconsin (12/18/20)
This Thursday, June 6, 2019, photo shows the U.S. Treasury Department building at dusk, in...
Hack against US is ‘grave’ threat, cybersecurity agency says
Carson Park improvements
Virtual open house showcases future improvements to Carson Park