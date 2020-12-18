WisDOT to launch Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin State Patrol will work in greater numbers for longer hours starting Friday to watch for impaired drivers.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation noted that the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” holiday campaign will start Friday and will continue through New Year’s Day.

According to a news release, the number of fatal crashes in Wisconsin involving an impaired driver have increased by 23% in 2020. State patrol explained that this follows several years of declining numbers.

WisDOT Secretary-designee Craig Thompson says this is a nationwide trend.

“We need all drivers to make smart, responsible decisions and make this a safe holiday season,” Thompson said.

The department also noted that Wisconsin and other states are seeing a growing challenge with drivers who are impaired by prescription drugs or illegal narcotics.

