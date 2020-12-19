Delays encountered in getting COVID-19 vaccine

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) -

It may take longer than some thought for the first COVID-19 vaccine doses to hit the La Crosse area.

Friday, Gundersen and Mayo Clinic Health System say it has to do with a delay in processing applications through the Wisconsin DHS, due to issues with staffing and information systems.

However, representatives from both health systems are looking positive for what is to come.

“One good note is we’ve actually had a little bit more time for system-level planning to try to make sure that implementation at the local level goes as smoothly as we can possibly make it knowing that this is extraordinarily complex and there will be challenges ahead,” said Dr. Raj Naik, a Gundersen Health System vaccine specialist.

“We learned earlier [this morning] that we are approved as a vaccinator’s site and that our application has been turned over to the Vaccine Deployment Group, which to me is probably good news in terms of deploying the vaccine and that will be reviewed over the weekend,” said Michael Morrey, Mayo Clinic Southwest Wisconsin Regional Head of Administration.

Mayo and Gundersen specialists say they still don’t have a set date when the vaccine will be available for the Coulee Region, but say they are prepared for the first doses that become available.

