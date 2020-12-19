DHS’ Saturday report adds 3,675 new cases of COVID-19

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) --The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports an increase of 3,675 positive COVID-19 cases on Saturday. The number of active cases in the state sits at 42,852.

An additional 122 people have been hospitalized. The state’s number of COVID-19 hospitalizations since the start of the pandemic stands at 20,052.

The state also reported 84 new deaths on Saturday putting the total number of deaths at 4,399.

91% of people with COVID-19 in the state have recovered.

According to Saturday’s report, 7,201 tests came back negative.

Barron County’s cases increased by 30 putting the total number at 4,209. It also reported two new deaths.

Chippewa County reports 32 new cases. Its total is now at 5,604 confirmed COVID cases.

Dunn County saw an increase of 18 cases. The new total is 3,290.

Eau Claire County has 52 more cases. The number of COVID-19 cases stands at 8,751.

La Crosse County’s cases increased by 51 with a new total of 9,494 confirmed COVID cases.

