Hope Gospel Mission hands out hundreds of free Christmas meals

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Hope Gospel Mission in Eau Claire handed out about 500 Christmas meals to families in need Saturday afternoon.

A traditional dinner including ham, sweet potatoes, rolls and more were packaged hot and fresh for community members, from the safety of their own cars.

In addition to food, volunteers handed out hand-made winter hats donated by the community.

Nearly thirty volunteers were out serving up hot meals for those in need this year.

“We’ve had several hundred cars go by already, it’s kind of slowing down right now, but we really just want to be a blessing to those who are maybe shut in, or need a hot meal and to serve a typical Christmas meal,” says Brett Geboy, Hope Gospel Mission Community Relations Director. “We’ve had a lot of people come by to get maybe five, ten even fifteen meals to bring to those who can’t make it out here.”

