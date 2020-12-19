OBGYN says pregnant women should consider COVID-19 vaccine

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A COVID-19 vaccine has been approved for people 16 and older and health experts are now recommending the vaccine for pregnant women.

Earlier this week, The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists said the vaccine should be made available to women who are pregnant or breastfeeding.

While some women may be concerned because the vaccine has not been tested on pregnant women, Dr. David Hirsch, an OBGYN at Marshfield Clinic says the dangers of contracting the COVID-19 virus while pregnant outweighs any potential side effects from the vaccine.

“There is no indication in the testing process that it would cause any problems in pregnant patients or patients who are likely to get pregnant,” he says. “The COVID disease itself actually can have severe consequences in pregnant woman. For that reason and given the low risk of complications from the vaccine, it is quite a bit better to get the vaccine than to risk not getting it and get the disease.”

Vaccines that include live viruses like the shot for Chicken Pox are not recommended for pregnant women but Dr. Hirsch says the COVID-19 vaccine is different.

“This is a very different and actually quite new type of vaccine that has been developed,” he says. “There is no thought from the scientists involved that it would have any effect on pregnant woman so that is pretty reassuring.”

Dr. Hirsch says at the end of the day, it is a personal decision.

For women who have questions or concerns about the vaccine, Dr. Hirsch recommends speaking to your health care provider or OBGYN.

