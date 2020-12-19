Advertisement

Records show Foxconn, Wisconsin nearing new agreement

(WBAY)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 9:46 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Foxconn Technology Group is willing to accept a reduction in state tax credits “in exchange for a flexible business environment in Wisconsin,” the company told state officials as both sides move closer to reaching a new deal.

Communication between the state and the worldwide electronics leader show both sides are nearing agreement, records obtained Friday by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and Wisconsin State Journal show.

The state has been pushing Foxconn to amend the contract to reflect that the company’s construction of a smaller facility than the original contract envisioned.

In a statement, Foxconn said the company “is optimistic that an amendment to the WEDC Agreement is within reach.”

The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation this fall determined Foxconn was not eligible for tax credits in 2020 for hiring and investments made in 2019. The state’s economic development agency also said the Taiwan-based company was not in compliance with the agreement because of changes in plans for the massive complex under construction in southeast Wisconsin near the Illinois border. The company challenged the department’s decision.

In a Nov. 23 letter from Foxconn attorney Robert Berry to Jennifer Campbell, chief legal officer for WEDC, the company lists a number of different objectives regarding an amendment to the agreement.

Foxconn would like the agreement to “lower the taxpayer liability in exchange for a flexible business environment in Wisconsin.”

The company also wants the contract to reflect that Foxconn reacts “to customer demands and market conditions that at times dictate what we manufacture.”

Foxconn also wants “bipartisan support from other governing entities pursuant to an agreement endorsed by both the governor and Foxconn.” And Foxconn wants to sign the agreement “in a timely manner that doesn’t deter (Foxconn’s) immediate opportunities to bring more investment and business to Wisconsin.”

In response to Foxconn’s challenge, WEDC CEO Missy Hughes sent a letter to Foxconn Board Chairman Jay Lee and encouraged the company to share its “investment projections with the WEDC.” Once the department has that information “we will work rapidly to calculate and outline the state’s potential incentive range,” she said.

Berry responded with an email saying he was “confident” the two sides “are on the brink of coming to acceptable terms that will lead to an exciting future for our smart manufacturing park in Mount Pleasant.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Packers Logo
Panthers vs. Packers game to air on NFL Network only
Eau Claire Memorial student shot Thursday in the Town of Washington
Wisconsin dentist accused of breaking teeth in fraud scheme
(Wisconsin DNR Logo)
Wisconsin DNR identifies dangerous levels of manganese in several western Wisconsin water systems
Arrests in drug investigation
Three men arrested in Pepin County drug investigation

Latest News

Wisconsin Capitol Building
Audit: Too much, not enough sent to Wisconsin unemployed
The deadline for a small business grant has been extended.
Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation extends deadline for small business grant
PESI lays off 22, furloughs 5
Eau Claire Chamber's statement on the UW System naming Thompson Interim President
Customize Your Alerts