SportScene 13 for Friday, December 18th (Part 2)

By Duncan Goldberg and Justus Cleveland
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 11:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Boys BasketballGirls BasketballBoys HockeyGirls Hockey
Eau Claire Memorial
39
Hudson
60
Final

Chippewa Falls
97
Rice Lake
69
Final

Colby
53
Greenwood
70
Final

Cadott
31
Fall Creek
89
Final

Owen - Withee
49
Neillsville
63
Final

Stanley - Boyd
48
Chippewa Falls McDonell
47
Final

Elk Mound
59
Augusta
38
Final

Chetek-Weyerhaeuser
58
Barron
87
Final

Blair-Taylor
57
Cashton
61
Final

Rhinelander
47
Medford
83
Final

Athens
53
Rib Lake
34
Final

Menomonie
36
Eau Claire North
52
Final

Eau Claire Regis
57
Altoona
78		Mondovi
40
Blair-Taylor
54
Final

Durand
45
Colfax
58
Final

Turtle Lake
66
Spring Valley
38
Final

Independence
46
Alma Center Lincoln
47
Final

Cochrane Fountain City
45
Whitehall
37
Final

Eleva-Strum
63
Augusta
52		Menomonie
1
Chippewa Falls
12
Final

Eau Claire North
4
Green Bay Notre Dame
6		Western Wisconsin
1
ECA Stars 2

