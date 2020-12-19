Teacher named state finalist for national Presidential Award for Excellence

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) -

A La Crosse teacher is one step closer to receiving a high national accolade for her hard work.

Marcia Gardner has been giving lessons at Southern Bluffs Elementary School in La Crosse since 2011.

Now, the 4th grade teacher is being considered for one of the nation’s top educational accolades--the Presidential Award for Excellence.

Gardner said she was influenced by a fellow colleague to apply.

“I work quite a bit with Dr. Heidi Masters from U-W-L, she is a science educator there for pre-service teachers,” said Gardner. “We were already working together on a project for the Environmental Education program in Wisconsin where we were writing a lesson plan. She goes, we’ve got the lesson plan, we’re already taping—let’s do this.”

She is one of five Wisconsin finalists chosen by the state superintendent of Wisconsin.

It’s the next step towards hopefully receiving a $10,000 award from the National Science Foundation--and in a rough year with COVID, she says this recognition couldn’t come at a better time.

“I think it’s amazing because it’s so easy to get caught in the struggles, it shows that we can keep going and we can move forward. Even though it is a tape from last year, it was nice for those kids to get recognized.”

Janet Koll teaches 5th grade at Southern Bluffs, and says if you need something, it’s easy to go to Gardner for help.

“I think it’s awesome for Marcia to be recognized for all the hard work that she does daily with her students, for her students [and] for the School District of La Crosse,” said Koll.

Close to 100 Wisconsin teachers have earned the award already, but Gardner’s humbled by the recognition so far.

“It’s a collaboration between the University of La Crosse with Dr. Masters, my students, I had a pre-service teacher,” Gardner said. “It’s not just something I did on my own, it was something done with a whole collection of people.”

Winners for both math and science sections will be announced at a later date.

