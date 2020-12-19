Three finalists named in Eau Claire City Manager search

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Three finalists are named in the search for the next Eau Claire City Manager. One is already familiar with the area.

Kathryn Schauf is the current Eau Claire County Administrator. She took over that post after serving in a pair of roles for Sauk County.

Also named as finalists are Will Jones and Gerald Smith. Jones is the current city manager in Mequon. Smith is the city manager in Maquoketa, Iowa.

Dale Peters retired as Eau Claire City Manager in October. City engineer Dave Solberg is serving as interim city manager.

The next round of interviews is expected to take place in early to mid-January.

