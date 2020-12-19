Advertisement

Three men arrested in Pepin County drug investigation

Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 10:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PEPIN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - On Friday, December 18, the Pierce/Pepin County Emergency Response Team, along with members from various other law enforcement agencies executed a search warrant at a rural Pepin County home.

The search warrant resulted in the arrests of three men. The search warrant came after a year-long investigation by the West-Central Drug Task Force and the Pepin County Sheriff’s Office.

Those arrested are 32-year-old Anthony B. Nelson of Arkansaw, 27-year-old Matthew R. Schumacher of Menomonie and 44-year-old Chad J. Marson of Arkansaw.

The Pepin County Sheriff’s Office says all three men could face possible charges for delivery of meth, possession of meth, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Nelson could also face charges for being a felon in possession of a firearm and maintaining a drug trafficking house.

The investigation is on-going and more arrests are likely forthcoming.

