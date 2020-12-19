Advertisement

UW-Eau Claire virtual commencement honors spring and fall graduates

UWEC campus
UWEC campus(weau)
By Maria Blough
Published: Dec. 19, 2020 at 4:17 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire honored students who graduated in 2020 with a virtual commencement ceremony on Saturday.

The ceremony was meant to celebrate both the 702 students graduating this fall and the 1,433 May graduates whose graduation was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

UWEC Chancellor James Schmidt said this is one way to celebrate the accomplishments of the class of 2020 during these extraordinary times.

“Their perseverance and resilience allowed them to maintain their focus on the goal of obtaining a world-class education at UW-Eau Claire,” Schmidt said. “I am proud that all of our 2020 graduates — both spring and winter — will be able to celebrate their tremendous accomplishments through our virtual commencement.”

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Packers Logo
Panthers vs. Packers game to air on NFL Network only
UPDATE: Eau Claire Memorial student shot Thursday in the Town of Washington has died
Wisconsin dentist accused of breaking teeth in fraud scheme
(Wisconsin DNR Logo)
Wisconsin DNR identifies dangerous levels of manganese in several western Wisconsin water systems
Arrests in drug investigation
Three men arrested in Pepin County drug investigation

Latest News

500 Christmas dinner meals being doled out Saturday afternoon to families in need at Hope...
Hope Gospel Mission hands out hundreds of free Christmas meals
Coronavirus
DHS’ Saturday report adds 3,675 new cases of COVID-19
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky speaks during a news conference following a...
Negotiators down to a few issues on $900 billion aid plan
(FILE)
AP: Wisconsin spent $99M on medical gear early in pandemic