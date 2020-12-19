UW-Eau Claire virtual commencement honors spring and fall graduates

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire honored students who graduated in 2020 with a virtual commencement ceremony on Saturday.

The ceremony was meant to celebrate both the 702 students graduating this fall and the 1,433 May graduates whose graduation was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

UWEC Chancellor James Schmidt said this is one way to celebrate the accomplishments of the class of 2020 during these extraordinary times.

“Their perseverance and resilience allowed them to maintain their focus on the goal of obtaining a world-class education at UW-Eau Claire,” Schmidt said. “I am proud that all of our 2020 graduates — both spring and winter — will be able to celebrate their tremendous accomplishments through our virtual commencement.”

