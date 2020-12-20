Chippewa Falls celebrates a five year old who is defying the odds

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A young boy in Chippewa Falls fighting brain cancer had his Make A Wish Trip to Disneyland cancelled twice this year due to the pandemic. So, the Chippewa Falls community knew they had to make his 5th birthday extra special.

Saturday, Brody Thompson was all smiles.

Brody’s mom Kayla Thompson told WEAU,

“Turning five is a major milestone for Brody. We were told that it was a possibility that he wouldn’t live to be one, and then two, and then three, and he’s five now!”

Brody wasn’t even a year old when he was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of brain cancer. Kayla Thompson says after surgery to remove his tumor, Brody had to relearn just about everything.

“Now after years of therapy and treatment ... he can sit up, crawl, he can walk with a walker. He smiles all the time and he actually doesn’t cry. He’s just always happy and smiley.”

Although Brody doesn’t talk much, you could tell by the look on his face. This birthday will be hard to beat. The Chippewa County Sheriff took Brody on a ride around town. Then the parade began. The fire department came in style, and most importantly friends and family were all able to at least give the birthday boy a wave. Jana Schroeder is a close family friend and has seen first hand the kind of battle Brody has been up against.

Schroeder told WEAU,

“Brody is a miracle child he has beaten all the odds and we truly believe that it’s all God ... he’s just going to keep beating the odds.”

Brody’s family members say they don’t know how he has stayed so strong but one thing is for sure.

“Brody has touched so many lives. his smile and perseverance has really changed many people,” said Thompson.

