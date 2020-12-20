Advertisement

Chippewa Valley Symphony presents ‘A Wreath of Carols’ virtual Christmas concert

A virtual Christmas concert by a string quartet of Chippewa Valley Symphony musicians. Concertmaster Ryan Poquette, violin Music Director Nobuyoshi Yasuda, violin Rachel Skunes, viola Principal Cello Susan Halderman, cello(CVSO)
By Phoebe Murray
Published: Dec. 19, 2020 at 7:29 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The Chippewa valley symphony pulled off a COVID-friendly, virtual Christmas concert Saturday.

In lieu of a live in-house performance with nearly 65 musicians, a select string quartet got together to present this years ‘A Wreath of Carols’.

Masked-up and socially distanced, the concert consists of two violin players, one viola and one cello player.

Sharing their craft, the four string quartet will be playing two pieces.

“The first one is ‘And Therefore Be Merry: A Wreath of Carols for String Quartet,’ you can see where we got our title, that is arranged by Brain Joyce, and then they’ll be playing a series of ‘Christmas Pops for String Quartet’, arranged by Steve Mauldin,” says Anna Rybicki, CVSO Executive Director. “We really miss presenting Christmas music to that big audience that we’re used to in a big group of musicians, but this is something that we could safely do this year.”

Set to debut at 7:30 p.m. sponsor Charter Bank, has allowed for free viewing of the performance, here.

The performers are:

Concertmaster Ryan Poquette, violin

Music Director Nobuyoshi Yasuda, violin

Rachel Skunes, viola

Principal Cello Susan Halderman, cello

