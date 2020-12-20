Advertisement

DHS releases Sunday’s COVID-19 numbers

By Maria Blough
Published: Dec. 20, 2020 at 2:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports an increase of 1,826 positive COVID-19 cases on Sunday. The number of active cases in the state sits at 41,255.

An additional 68 people have been hospitalized. The state’s number of COVID-19 hospitalizations since the start of the pandemic stands at 20,120.

The state also reported 18 new deaths on Sunday putting the total number of deaths at 4,417.

91% of people with COVID-19 in the state have recovered.

According to Sunday’s report, 5,867 tests came back negative.

Barron County’s cases increased by 21 putting the total number at 4,230. It also reported one new death.

Chippewa County reports 21 new cases and one new death. Its total is now at 5,625 confirmed COVID cases and 64 deaths.

Dunn County saw an increase of 23 cases. The new total is 3,313.

Eau Claire County has 42 more cases and two new deaths. The number of COVID-19 cases stands at 8,793.

La Crosse County’s cases increased by 46 with a new total of 9,540 confirmed COVID cases.

