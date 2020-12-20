Longtime Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Abrahamson dies

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The first woman to ever serve on the Wisconsin Supreme Court, as well as the first woman to serve as chief justice, has died.

The son of former Wisconsin Supreme Court Chief Justice Shirley Abrahamson tells the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel his mother has died at the age of 87.

Abrahamson died Saturday after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

Long recognized as a top legal scholar nationally and a leader among state judges, Abrahamson wrote more than 450 majority opinions and participated in more than 3,500 written decisions during her more than four decades on Wisconsin’s highest court.

Abrahamson was born in 1933. She was appointed to the Wisconsin Supreme Court by former Wisconsin Governor Patrick Lucey in 1976, and was at that time the only woman to serve on the court.

Three years later, she was elected to the court, and was re-elected in 1989, 1999, and 2009. She served as the court’s Chief Justice from August 1, 1996 until April 30th, 2015. She eventually retired in 2019, after serving 43 years on the court.

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers issued the following statement early Sunday afternoon regarding Abrahamson’s death:

“Kathy and I were devastated this morning to learn of Chief Justice Abrahamson’s passing. Chief Justice Abrahamson was a first—the first woman to serve on the Wisconsin Supreme Court and the first woman to serve as chief justice. Yet, her legacy is defined not just by being a first, but her life’s work of ensuring she would not be the last, paving and lighting the way for the many women and others who would come after her. Serving more than 40 years on the Wisconsin Supreme Court and writing more than 1,300 opinions, few others have given so much of themselves to the cause of public service in Wisconsin. Chief Justice Abrahamson was a meticulous jurist and a profound writer who believed in an independent judiciary. But she was also a champion for a more fair, more equitable state and country, and to that end, worked to hold our laws to account. She has had a larger-than-life impact on the legal profession in Wisconsin and our state’s and country’s jurisprudence. She was a pillar of our state and the court for generations. We have missed her greatly on the court, and we will miss her greatly in this life. We are thinking of Chief Justice Abrahamson’s family and friends, and we join the people of Wisconsin in mourning the loss of one of our state’s most extraordinary public servants and honoring her legacy.”

