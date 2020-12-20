Jack Coan enters NCAA transfer portal

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Badgers senior quarterback, Jack Coan will not return to Wisconsin for the 2021 season.

First reported by The Spun’s Matt Hladik then confirmed by Coan’s father on twitter, Mike, Jack has placed his name in the NCAA transfer portal less than 24 hours after Wisconsin defeated Minnesota 20-17 to wrap up its regular season.

Jack coan is officially in the transfer portal he is leaving Wisconsin — Mike Coan (@MikeCoan17) December 20, 2020

After suffering a broken foot during preseason camp that required surgery, Coan did not play at all during the 2020 season. The senior from Sayville, Long Island did dress for the Badgers last few games but when asked, head coach Paul Chryst said he was not available to play.

From #Badgers football practice under the lights last night, Jack Coan is now wearing a walking boot on his right foot after surgery and using a scooter to get around.



(h/t @UWBadgers) pic.twitter.com/yMG44uVSso — George Balekji (@GeorgeBalekji) October 16, 2020

Asked Paul Chryst how Jack Coan has handled this injury so far as the #Badgers leader:



"He cares about this team and doesn’t want anything to affect the team in any negative way... It’s not about him and feeling sorry for himself. His focus is on the guys and this team." pic.twitter.com/Z7N68YoLlD — George Balekji (@GeorgeBalekji) October 5, 2020

Graham Mertz started all six games in Coan’s place, leading the Badgers to a 3-3 record in 2020.

During his junior season, Coan started all 14 games at quarterback leading the Badgers to a Big Ten West title, an appearance in the Big Ten Championship game and a Rose Bowl appearance.

Coan’s 69.6% completion rate was 8th best in the nation last year, which would still be 10th best this season and ahead of NFL caliber quarterbacks like Sam Howell of UNC and projected #1 overall pick, Trevor Lawrence of Clemson.

During his career, Coan started 18 games throwing for 3,278 yards, 23 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Also used in the RPO scheme for UW, Coan had four rushing touchdowns in his career as well.

#Badgers Jack Coan showing that you can throw in this weather. Two perfect completions to Quintez Cephus on the drive, the second aided by a great catch by Q. pic.twitter.com/AaULxOVGKy — George Balekji (@GeorgeBalekji) November 30, 2019

For as well as he played on the field, Jack Coan was always regarded as a leader by his teammates, coaches and administrators around the team.

Coan showcased that natural ability when speaking up during Wisconsin’s student-athletes unity and diversity march in September.

Normally softspoken away from the field, Coan stepped up to speak up for not just his teammates but all BIPOC students as UW-Madison.

#Badgers senior quarterback, Jack Coan now speaking to all the students here. Sharing his story of how he notices the diversity in the football lockerroom does not reflect the diversity on campus, and how he wants to see that changed. pic.twitter.com/yLE95DYojd — George Balekji (@GeorgeBalekji) September 4, 2020

When suited up, Coan was always seen supporting his teammates, including his successor, Graham Mertz.

Check out Jack Coan on the sideline at the end of this completion and first down to Jack Dunn. #Badgers pic.twitter.com/jE4UccV8Yi — George Balekji (@GeorgeBalekji) December 12, 2020

Graham Mertz with Jack Coan right by his side, looking at the replay of Mertz's first TD pass this season. #Badgers pic.twitter.com/wdYTyud6VY — George Balekji (@GeorgeBalekji) October 24, 2020

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020-2021 year does not count towards any athletes eligibility giving every senior the option to return. This move by Coan makes it apparent that the Badgers will move forward with Graham Mertz at quarterback.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.