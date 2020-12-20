Advertisement

Larsh’s FG lifts Wisconsin past Minnesota 20-17 in OT

Wisconsin fullback Mason Stokke (34) runs for a touchdown ahead of Minnesota defenders Jordan...
Wisconsin fullback Mason Stokke (34) runs for a touchdown ahead of Minnesota defenders Jordan Howden (23) and Coney Durr (16) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)(Andy Manis | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 19, 2020 at 10:32 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Collin Larsh kicked a 30-yard field goal in overtime to give Wisconsin a 20-17 victory over Minnesota in the battle for Paul Bunyan’s Axe in the most-played rivalry in the FBS. It was the 130th game between the programs.

This season’s game on Nov. 28 was postponed due to COVID-19 issues in the Gophers program. Wisconsin (3-3 overall and 3-3 in the Big Ten) had lost three consecutive games, not scoring more than seven points in any of them. The Badgers entered without their two leading rushers, Jalen Berger and Nakia Watson, top receivers Danny Davis III and Kendric Pryor, and left tackle Cole Van Lanen.

Senior Garrett Groshek, who entered with 105 total yards rushing this season, carried 24 times for 154 yards with a career-long run of 39 yards for a touchdown for the Badgers.

