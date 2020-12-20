Advertisement

Mondovi woman receives free car and $500 in gas from Chippewa Valley Mazda

In the season of giving back, one Chippewa Valley car dealership during their ’60 Days of Giving’ surprised a deserving mother and daughter in Mondovi with a new set of wheels.
Bill Bertrand (left) surprsing mother Jo Ann Werlein (right) and daughter Kalaya with a brand...
Bill Bertrand (left) surprsing mother Jo Ann Werlein (right) and daughter Kalaya with a brand new set of wheels, as part of Chippewa Valley Mazda's '60 Days of Giving.' Werlein was nominated for the new car by best friend Jody Ann, who joined the moment via Facetime.(WEAU)
By Phoebe Murray
Published: Dec. 20, 2020 at 4:51 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MONDOVI, Wis. (WEAU) - Out of an applicant pool of nearly 300 deserving people in the community, Bill Bertrand and his team at Chippewa Valley Mazda found one Mondovi woman in need of some good news.

“She has a daughter named Kalaya who has some disabilities, she was born with Down syndrome, mom is just an amazing person and does not have a car right now,” says Bertrand. “We’re going to show-up at her house, we’re going to knock on her door and then we’re going to step back in the social-distancing world that we live in right now and we are going to use story-boards to give her some Christmas cheer and some holiday cheer and put a car into her hands today.”

The recipient of a brand new Dodge Journey this year is Jo Ann Werlein and 4-year-old daughter Kalaya.

Kalaya was born with Down syndrome and diagnosed with autism, requiring speech and occupational therapy several times a week in both Eau Claire and Rochester.

With no mode of transportation, Jo Ann would rely on her friends and family members for rides.

“It’s going to be amazing, because I don’t have my own vehicle right now, I usually use my boyfriend’s vehicle or if that’s not available then I get a ride with my dad, my dad you know he does a lot for us as well too, but this is going to help out tremendously,” says Werlein.

Werlein was nominated for the ’60 Days of Giving’ by her best friend Jody Ann living in North Carolina.

“That was a complete shock, we call and talk to each other every day, we video chat, we send pictures back and forth, for some reason she didn’t answer yesterday, so I was just like what’s going on?” Werlein says. “I’m just totally shocked, and blessed, that this has happened, so I thank everybody.”

Werlein says her first destination in the new car will be to a doctor’s appointment for her little one.

Chippewa Valley Mazda will be giving a second free car away in January, if you know someone in need and would like to submit a nomination, click here.

