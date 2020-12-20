Advertisement

Mount Horeb restaurant tells customers to “pay what you can” this holiday

Published: Dec. 20, 2020 at 12:18 AM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
DANE COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - For the very first time, a Mount Horeb restaurant is offering pay what you can meals in hopes of making sure no one goes hungry this holiday season.

The Grumpy Troll is offering two different kinds of family meals for pick up on Christmas Eve. The suggested retail price is $30 but the owner says paying nothing is “absolutely fine”.

Robin Pharo says times are tough for everyone, including her restaurant but this is her way of giving back to the community.

Pharo says she hopes to feed 500 people in need. The restaurant is taking orders until Tuesday.

