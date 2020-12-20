Advertisement

Potter leads No. 12 Wisconsin past No. 23 Louisville 85-48

Wisconsin's Aleem Ford (2) drives against Louisville's Samuell Williamson (10) during the first...
Wisconsin's Aleem Ford (2) drives against Louisville's Samuell Williamson (10) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)(Andy Manis | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 19, 2020 at 10:37 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Micah Potter scored 20 points and Aleem Ford added 12 to lead No. 12 Wisconsin to an 85-48 non-conference victory over short-handed No. 23 Louisville on Saturday in a rescheduled ACC/Big Ten Challenge game.

The Cardinals, playing their first game since Dec. 1 after team activities were suspended due to coronavirus issues within the program, were without leading scorer Carlik Jones. The graduate transfer point guard, averaging 17.3 points, traveled with the team but didn’t play.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Packers Logo
Panthers vs. Packers game to air on NFL Network only
UPDATE: Eau Claire Memorial student shot Thursday in the Town of Washington has died
(Wisconsin DNR Logo)
Wisconsin DNR identifies dangerous levels of manganese in several western Wisconsin water systems
Wisconsin dentist accused of breaking teeth in fraud scheme
Arrests in drug investigation
Three men arrested in Pepin County drug investigation

Latest News

SportScene 13 for Saturday, December 19th
Wisconsin fullback Mason Stokke (34) runs for a touchdown ahead of Minnesota defenders Jordan...
Larsh’s FG lifts Wisconsin past Minnesota 20-17 in OT
Durand vs. Colfax
SportScene 13 for Friday, December 18th (Part 2)
SportScene 13 for Friday, December 18th (Part 1)