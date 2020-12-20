Recall on Lean Cuisine Baked Chicken frozen meal

WASHINGTON (WEAU) -The USDA said Nestle Prepared Foods in Utah is recalling more than 92,000 pounds of Lean Cuisine Baked Chicken meals for possible contamination.

These frozen meals may have pieces of white plastic in them from a conveyor belt that broke during production.

The baked chicken meal being recalled was produced on Sept. 2, 2020 with a lot code of 0246595911 and a best before date of October 2021.

It contains white meat chicken with stuffing and red skin mashed potatoes with gravy.

USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said no one has reported any injury or illness from the food.

