Santa makes surprise visit to Christmas Village Lights in Irvine Park

Santa Claus visits Chippewa Falls’ Christmas Village, handing out candy canes and holiday cheer.
Santa Claus handing out candy canes and waiving to families as they drive through Christmas Village Lights in Irvine Park.(WEAU)
By Phoebe Murray
Published: Dec. 19, 2020 at 7:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Christmas came early this year for kids and their families at Irvine park.

All the way from the North Pole, Santa Claus himself took a night off from his workshop to deliver some Christmas cheer at the Christmas village lights in Chippewa falls.

The jolly ‘ol man handed out candy canes and waved to families enjoying the park lights as they drove by.

With Christmas less than a week away, Santa had an important message for kids to remember this year.

“Be believers, just be believers and everything will be fine,” Santa Claus says. “I have a lot of family from here, and I came down to visit, I thought they canceled the parade in downtown Chippewa, so being that they canceled that, I thought I’d come down to Irvine park, walk through and say ‘Merry Christmas’ to everyone.”

Santa also says that come next Friday, he hopes Christmas for everyone in Badger State will be a white one.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

