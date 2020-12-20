UW-La Crosse honors fall 2020 graduates with a couch commencement

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - With restrictions on in-person gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse found a different way to honor its fall 2020 graduates.

Called a couch commencement, UWL created a webpage to celebrate the achievement of over 700 graduates.

The webpage includes clips of commencement day speakers and traditional graduation day songs like pomp and circumstance.

It also includes the names and degrees of the graduates.

