Advertisement

UW-La Crosse honors fall 2020 graduates with a couch commencement

University of Wisconsin La Crosse
University of Wisconsin La Crosse(WEAU)
By Maria Blough
Published: Dec. 20, 2020 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - With restrictions on in-person gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse found a different way to honor its fall 2020 graduates.

Called a couch commencement, UWL created a webpage to celebrate the achievement of over 700 graduates.

The webpage includes clips of commencement day speakers and traditional graduation day songs like pomp and circumstance.

It also includes the names and degrees of the graduates.

To see the website, click HERE.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Wisconsin DNR Logo)
Wisconsin DNR identifies dangerous levels of manganese in several western Wisconsin water systems
UPDATE: Eau Claire Memorial student shot Thursday in the Town of Washington has died
Packers Logo
Panthers vs. Packers game to air on NFL Network only
Arrests in drug investigation
Three men arrested in Pepin County drug investigation
An employee of Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, receives one of the first COVID-19 vaccines...
Employers can require COVID-19 vaccine, US says

Latest News

Boxes containing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are prepared to be shipped at the McKesson...
Panel: People over 75, essential workers next for vaccines
Bill Bertrand (left) surprsing mother Jo Ann Werlein (right) and daughter Kalaya with a brand...
Mondovi woman receives free car and $500 in gas from Chippewa Valley Mazda
The CDC issued new recommendations on getting a COVID-19 vaccine for people with a history of...
CDC issues new guidance on COVID-19 vaccine for people with allergies
A healthcare worker finishes up organizing COVID-19 tests at a drive-thru testing center...
US airport traffic rising despite holiday travel warnings