ATHENA BARTHOLOMEW AND PHIL WHITAKER

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 4:30 AM CST
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate two people for the Sunshine Award, Athena Bartholomew and Phil Whitaker.

Athena Bartholomew is an amazing addiction specialist at First Things First.  She touched my heart and saved my soul when I needed it most.

The second person I want to nominate is Phil Whitaker.  He was my counselor at Arbor Place.  It was a turning point in my career and life.  He offered culture and wisdom from different perceptions and loves Chicago pan style pizza and thin crust.

Shawn Bauer

