BRENDA ROTHBAUER

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 4:28 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I am nominating my daughter, Julie’s, third grade teacher that she had last year on her behalf. These are my daughter’s words on why she wants Mrs. Rothbauer to receive the Sunshine Award. “Mrs. Rothbauer is an outstanding teacher. I learned so much from her last year. Even when our school was shut down. She made sure that we learned every day. She is one of the kindest people and the most caring teachers that I know. I learned so much from her last year. Please give her a Sunshine Award.”

Sarah Chojnacki

