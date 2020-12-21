Advertisement

CHRIS BRIGGS

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 4:44 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Chris Briggs, owner of Briggs Detailing here in Eau Claire, for the Sunshine Award.  Chris is an awesome boss and owner.  He has provided for my family our newborn baby boy during this pandemic and has instilled in me a better appreciation for detailing vehicles.  As a local veteran, he has a tremendous appreciation for me, giving me a stable job and work environment.  He, himself, is a former Navy serviceman and he definitely takes pride in his work and in me, his sole employee.  I want him to know that he is the best employer and that our customers appreciate all his hard work over the last 13 years.

David Louden

