Clemson coach votes College Football Playoff opponent Ohio State 11th

The Tigers face the Buckeyes in the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1
Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney holds the ACC Championship trophy in the air to the...
Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney holds the ACC Championship trophy in the air to the cheers of fans following the teamÕs victory over Notre Dame 34-10 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC on Saturday, December 19, 2020.(Source: Jeff Siner, AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 4:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson coach Dabo Swinney had long discussed the inequality of teams that play double-digit games against those who play shorter seasons.

He applied that reasoning when he voted in the final Amway Coaches’ rankings, placing the Tigers’ College Football Playoff opponent Ohio State at No. 11.

Clemson (10-1) faces the Buckeyes (6-0) on Jan. 1 in the Sugar Bowl.

Swinney had the Buckeyes, ranked third in both the AP and coaches’ polls and by the CFP selection committee, behind two-loss teams such as Georgia and Oklahoma and Coastal Carolina (11-0) at No. 10.

“I think the games matter,” Swinney said. “The mental and physical toll of a season — there’s nobody out there that would say that somebody who’s played 11 games versus somebody who’s played six is better physically or something like that because it’s a long season.”

Swinney had Alabama No. 1 ahead of the Tigers. Notre Dame was third with Texas A&M fourth. He had Florida fifth, with his top 10 filled out by Georgia, Cincinnati, Oklahoma, Iowa State and the Chanticleers.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart was the only other coach among the 61 voters to put Ohio State outside the top four at No. 5.

___

