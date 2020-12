EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Daniel Alix is a very loving and caring man. He is always there for his family and friends. Daniel has a great heart and never turns his back on his loved ones even in the most difficult times. He is very honorable and dedicated and I do not know anyone else more deserving of the Sunshine Award.

Elyse Harvey

