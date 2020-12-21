Advertisement

Durand Fire Department hosts ‘Ride Along with Santa’ Sunday

Santa Claus on top of a Durand City/Rural Fire Department firetruck in Durand, Wis.
By Max Cotton
Published: Dec. 20, 2020 at 10:34 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
DURAND, Wis. (WEAU) - Santa Claus made a stop in Durand Sunday.

The Durand City/Rural Fire Department hosted its annual “Ride Along with Santa” Sunday.

Volunteer firefighters rode with Santa, who stood on top of a firetruck, and handed out candy canes to people along the route.

Fire Chief Jamey King said the department worked with the Pepin County Health Department to ensure they hosted the parade safely. They used hand sanitizer every block when handing out candy canes.

“It means more this year than any other year to see the smiles of the family and kids to be able to actually not take something away from them this year,” King said.

Families along the parade route had a good time too. Pepin County parent Gina Dyess said it was fun to finally do something normal during the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s nice to be able to come out and get together and, you know, they did the socially distancing, so we made sure we spread out a little bit to get our candy canes, and it’s nice to be able to get out and see other people and see the merriment of Christmas,” Dyess said.

King said the best part was seeing smiles on kids’ faces.

“Everybody looks forward to doing this and the joyous time of year and just what it means to the community and the kids. Unfortunately, in all communities, not all people have everything to give to their children so theirs lots of candy that we can give to them to bring joy,” King said.

