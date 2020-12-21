EMILY WINDFIELD
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 4:18 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -
Emily Windfield owns two adult living homes in the Bloomer area. She has been an amazing example of a great boss and friend during these uncertain times due to Covid. She is a comfort to staff but most importantly to residents! She steps up and helps when needed and supports us when we need it. We, at 4 Seasons, appreciate everything she has done for us and our residents. Please give her the Sunshine Award.
Jean Rihn
