EMILY WINDFIELD

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 4:18 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Emily Windfield owns two adult living homes in the Bloomer area.  She has been an amazing example of a great boss and friend during these uncertain times due to Covid.  She is a comfort to staff but most importantly to residents!  She steps up and helps when needed and supports us when we need it.  We, at 4 Seasons, appreciate everything she has done for us and our residents.  Please give her the Sunshine Award.

Jean Rihn

