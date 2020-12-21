Flynn Elementary School students create cards for area hospital staff and patients

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Local elementary school kids were able to spread some happiness Monday through a community holiday card drive.

Flynn Elementary School students in Eau Claire created more than 600 cards and handed them out to staff and patients at HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s Hospitals.

This event was a way for students to understand the importance of supporting each other in the community by showing empathy and kindness to those who may need a little encouragement.

Flynn Elementary School Partnership Coordinator Jessica Hoff says, “we thought Sacred Heart Hospital would be a great way to share out because workers... we want them to know we appreciate their dedication and all the hard work and then also for the patients they might not be able to spend time with their loved ones.”

In all, Flynn Elementary Students in grades Kindergarten through fifth grade, created 678 cards to hand out to staff and patients.

