Advertisement

LISA FRANK

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 4:31 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like Lisa Frank to receive a Sunshine Award.  Lisa is a volunteer seamstress for Halos of the St. Croix Valley and she makes Angel gowns out of wedding dresses for babies and young children who pass away.  She does all of this out of the kindness of her heart and in memory of her son.  She made pillows and a gown for my family out of my sister’s wedding dress.  My sister passed away from cancer and this is a beautiful memory keepsake to have.  She is also making Angel gowns from the dress as well.  Lisa would not accept any payment from me.  She is an Angel.

Miranda Wayne

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Wisconsin DNR Logo)
Wisconsin DNR identifies dangerous levels of manganese in several western Wisconsin water systems
Longtime Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Abrahamson dies
Coronavirus
DHS releases Sunday’s COVID-19 numbers
A 70-year-old Taco Bell employee was gifted more than $6,000.
70-year-old Taco Bell employee gifted more than $6,000
The CDC issued new recommendations on getting a COVID-19 vaccine for people with a history of...
CDC issues new guidance on COVID-19 vaccine for people with allergies

Latest News

JEAN THORP
CHRIS BRIGGS
DANIEL ALIX
BRENDA ROTHBAUER