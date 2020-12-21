EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like Lisa Frank to receive a Sunshine Award. Lisa is a volunteer seamstress for Halos of the St. Croix Valley and she makes Angel gowns out of wedding dresses for babies and young children who pass away. She does all of this out of the kindness of her heart and in memory of her son. She made pillows and a gown for my family out of my sister’s wedding dress. My sister passed away from cancer and this is a beautiful memory keepsake to have. She is also making Angel gowns from the dress as well. Lisa would not accept any payment from me. She is an Angel.

Miranda Wayne

