Local, state COVID-19 stats as new cases in WI continue to fall

WISCONSIN (WEAU) - The Eau Claire City-County Health Department reports 33 more positive COVID-19 tests on Monday, December 21 for a total of 8,826 cases in the county. To date, 277 community members have been hospitalized with the coronavirus. The county’s seven-day positivity average is 24.8 percent. There are an estimated 376 active cases in Eau Claire County.

Chippewa County Public Health adds another death for a total of 65, as well as 21 more cases for a county total of 5,646.

In La Crosse County, an additional 36 cases of COVID-19 are confirmed Monday for a total of 9,576.

Dunn County reports one new COVID-19 related death since Friday for a total of 21. There are eight new cases for a total of 3,321.

STATEWIDE STATS

For a second day in a row, Wisconsin reported fewer than 2,000 new coronavirus cases. It also added the fewest deaths to the COVID-19 death toll in three weeks.

New cases declined

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services received results of 6,502 people who were tested -- or who tested positive -- for the first time. Twenty-two percent (22.07%) were positive. By our calculations, the 7-day average for the positivity rate is 31.12%, the lowest since November 1. The 7-day average for new cases is 2,817 cases per day, continuing a decline that began a week ago (12 days ago, the state was averaging 3,854 cases -- a thousand more per day).

The state also follows the numbers of tests as people are tested multiple times. These include people who need to be tested frequently for their job, such as health care workers, or patients being treated. By that measure, the DHS reports 13,676 tests completed Sunday, including 1,115 that were positive, and the 7-day positivity rate declined to 9.0%. These numbers are very preliminary and take about two weeks to finalize. They also include negative tests that are undergoing further review. Reporting one result per person rather than every test is considered a better indicator of the spread of the virus in the community and is how the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention compiles its own reports.

Deaths declined

The state reported 8 more COVID-19 patients died, raising the death toll to 4,425. It’s the first time since November 30 the one-day death count was a single digit. The 7-day average dipped from 52 to 51 deaths per day, after that metric was rising for the past 3 days. The death rate also dipped for the first time since it began climbing November 23; it’s now 0.96% of all known coronavirus cases, down from 0.97%.

Deaths were in Brown, Chippewa, Dunn, Grant, Sauk, St. Croix and Wood (2) counties.

A total 458,612 people have tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19 since February 5. The state reports 418,587 people ever diagnosed with COVID-19 (91.3%) are considered recovered, though some may feel lingering effects from their infection. There are 35,498 cases still active that were diagnosed in the last 30 days and haven’t been medically cleared; that’s 7.7% of all cases.

Hospitalizations declined

Forty-eight people were hospitalized for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, the fewest since 47 were hospitalized on September 28. A total 20,168 people have now been hospitalized at some time for COVID-19 treatment, or 4.4% of all coronavirus cases. An average 120 people are being hospitalized each day, based on the 7-day average that’s also been declining for a week.

The latest figures from the Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) report 1,268 people are currently hospitalized for COVID-19, with 292 of them in intensive care.

Daily changes in hospitalizations take new admissions, discharges and deaths into account.

According to the DHS, the alternate care facility at the state fairgrounds was treating 3 patients Sunday, down from 5 on Sunday. The field hospital accepts COVID-19 patients who are nearing discharge but still need care. State health officials say as of last Friday it’s treated 168 patients since it opened on October 14.

HOSPITAL READINESS

For hospital readiness, the latest figures Sunday from the WHA show 245 ICU beds (16.71%) and 18.86% (2,108) of all the state’s hospital beds were open. These beds are for all patients, not just COVID-19, and whether a bed can be filled depends on whether the hospital has the necessary medical and support staff.

The number of hospitals with less than 7 days’ worth of personal protective equipment (PPE) remains unchanged: 18 hospitals need gowns, 14 need paper medical masks, 10 need goggles, and 7 need N95 masks.

Ashland – 951 cases (+8) (14 deaths)

Barron – 4,258 cases (+28) (53 deaths)

Buffalo – 937 cases (6 deaths)

Chippewa – 5,646 cases (+21) (65 deaths) (+1)

Clark – 2,659 cases (+13) (46 deaths)

Dunn – 3,321 cases (+8) (21 deaths) (+1)

Eau Claire – 8,826 cases (+33) (70 deaths)

Jackson - 2,235 cases (+8) (13 deaths)

La Crosse – 9,576 cases (+36) (52 deaths)

Monroe – 3,256 cases (+18) (21 deaths)

Pepin – 610 cases (+4) (5 deaths)

Pierce – 2,821 cases (cases revised -69 by state) (25 deaths)

Polk – 2,856 cases (+15) (22 deaths)

Rusk - 1,061 cases (+7) (11 deaths)

St. Croix – 5,243 cases (+23) (25 deaths) (+1)

Taylor - 1,526 cases (+4) (13 deaths)

Trempealeau – 2,850 cases (+12) (26 deaths)

Vernon – 1,414 cases (+1) (22 deaths)

Washburn – 959 cases (+10) (10 deaths)

Wood – 5,319 cases (+24) (37 deaths) (+2)

