I want to nominate Marcy Hurlburt for the Sunshine Award. Marcy is an addiction counselor with LE Phillips Libertas Center. My life was on the line with alcoholism. Marcy was assigned to be my counselor while I attended the program back in 2019. During that time she was able to bring something very special out of me. She made me believe in myself. After the program I did quite well, then Covid-19 hit. I saw myself falling back into old patterns. I decided to return to the Libertas Center because in my darkest hours all I wanted to do was talk with her. She took me back with open arms and managed to help me so much that I graduated from the program believing in myself even more than I ever had in my life. I believe God puts people in our lives for a reason. He didn’t just put a person in my life, he put Marcy, a guardian angel. I owe my life to her. Today, I am alive. I believe that without her compassion, love, understanding, and expertise I would not be here today to write this. Today I am sober, in recovery, working, and loving life and myself. Truly a miracle! Thank you so much Marcy.

Jeremy Barton

