Shopping with Sarah: Last minute local ideas

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - We are just four days away from Christmas and while it is too late to order gifts online, there are plenty of local stores open to do some last-minute shopping.

Each week over the last month we have looked at a wide variety of gifts for all ages to find locally. But this last week, we have a few local ideas if you are looking to make you Christmas dinner extra special this year.

At Sokup’s Market in downtown Chippewa Falls it’s all about the meat. “A lot of people coming in for our famous double smoked hams, our choice prime ribs and other holiday favorites,” said Jason Jacobson, the owner of Sokup’s.

130 years ago, Sokup’s started as a grocery store and turned into a meat market, which it still is today. “It truly is a lot of fun, I see a lot of the same faces over and over again and just being part of that history is really neat,” Jacobson added.

They’ve seen many returning customers over the years and welcome new faces for some holiday favorites. “Our homemade ring bologna, summer sausage, hot dogs, our potato sausage we also have a seafood selection for our king crab and our lobster and our fresh oysters,” Jacobson said.

You can cook up the classics or indulge in an extra special meal. “Treat yourself to one of our choice prime ribs, they are only $9.99 a pound, same as last year, they are all choice and we cut them to any size you would like,” Jacobson added.

In addition to the main course, Sokup’s also sells local products in the market. Sales in the store remain steady even though portion sizes are down this year. “We are pretty much on track the same as we were last year, it just seems like everybody is having smaller gatherings,” Jacobson said. No matter how many people are around the table, treat yourself this holiday. “They just want to feast at the end of the year and decompress especially after this year,” he said.

Once you are done eating, you might want something to drink, which is where Lazy Monk Brewing comes in. Husband and wife team run the brewery in Eau Claire. “My husband is from Europe and he loves the European beers so we wanted to specialize in those so we do have 13 different varieties of Czech, German beers mostly but we do some ales as well,” said Theresa Frank, the owner of Lazy Monk Brewing.

Lazy Monk gets their hops and grains from the Czech Republic or Germany and it is all brewed in Eau Claire. “We have quite a variety for all the beer drinkers, we even do IPA’s which is a stretch for us because in Europe they don’t have IPA’s but we do them,” Frank added.

During the pandemic their beer hall was closed but now is back open with limited capacity. “It has been very difficult for us, business is down but we are doing the best job that we can,” she said.

They distribute their beer to all liquor stores in the Chippewa Valley and also sell their product on location. “We sell mixed 4 packs so what you can do is come in and chose 4 of the beers and the bartenders will go ahead and get that ready for you,” Frank said. Which can make a great last-minute gift or something special for yourself. “Right now we have a Russian Imperial Stout that is my new favorite,” Frank added.

Lazy monk just celebrated 10 years of business and even though it’s been a difficult year, they hope their brews can brighten up your holidays. “We just want to wish everyone a very Merry Christmas,” Frank said.

Sokup’s Market is located at: 624 N Bridge St, Chippewa Falls, WI 54729

They are open: 8a.m. to 6p.m. Monday-Saturday and closed on Sunday.

Lazy Monk Brewing is located at: 97 W Madison St, Eau Claire, WI 54702

Closed on Monday

4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday

4p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday

1 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday

1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday

