Some local groups are wishing for snow

EAU CLAIRE CO., Wis. (WEAU) -When snow falls, winter sports can begin

This year the lack of precipitation has those winter activities on hold.

At Beaver Creek Reserve in Fall Creek, snow shoes and cross country skis available for rent are still waiting to be used.

Outreach coordinator Kristen Giefer said the staff is wishing for more than a dusting of the white stuff.

“It has to be a full ground cover, and it needs to be thick enough, so you’re not breaking the snow and seeing the grass right away,” Giefer said. “There has to be a good enough amount of inches on the ground for you to be able to go out on the trail with skis or snow shoes.”

Giefer said money raised from ski and snow shoe rentals goes back into providing all the services the nature center offers throughout the year.

Beaver Creek Reserve isn’t the only local group wishing for some winter weather.

Dan Mattoon with the Flying Eagle Ski Club said he’s waiting for the thermometer to drop.

“If we get temperatures near zero, it’s absolutely perfect weather to make snow, and we can make mountains of snow relatively quickly.” Mattoon said. “If we were to snow Silver Mine hill, we would need to run the snow gun for four days straight, and that would allow us to have enough snow.”

Ski jumpers prefer man made snow over real flakes. The temperatures just haven’t been cold enough yet.

Mattoon said in past years, ski jumpers have been able to hit the jump around Dec. 15.

He’s hopeful the Flying Eagles Ski Club will be able to make snow soon and slip on the skis for the holidays.

Beaver Creek Reserve has had to cancel events this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This has led to a loss of revenue they would typically get. To help make up for this loss, they’ve started a fundraising campaign. If you’d like to donate to the Reserve, click HERE.

