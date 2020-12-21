Advertisement

Walmart unveils new, free return service: ‘Carrier Pickup by FedEx’

Customers can now send back items shipped and sold on Walmart.com without leaving their homes.
Customers can now send back items shipped and sold on Walmart.com without leaving their homes.(Source: Walmart)
By Ed Payne
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 12:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Walmart is trying to take the hassle out of holiday gift returns.

You know the ones: The ugly Christmas sweater or the third slow-cooker you didn’t really need.

Customers can now send back items shipped and sold on Walmart.com without leaving their homes. The service, “Carrier Pickup by FedEx,” is free.

It’s a four-step process:

  • Start a return at Walmart.com or on the Walmart app
  • Select an item
  • Choose return pickup and appointment date
  • Pack it up, affix the label and wait for pickup

Carrier Pickup is available to all customers where FedEx provides small parcel pickup service.

Households without a printer can get a QR code on their phones and return the item to any FedEx Office location.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Wisconsin DNR Logo)
Wisconsin DNR identifies dangerous levels of manganese in several western Wisconsin water systems
Longtime Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Abrahamson dies
Coronavirus
DHS releases Sunday’s COVID-19 numbers
The CDC issued new recommendations on getting a COVID-19 vaccine for people with a history of...
CDC issues new guidance on COVID-19 vaccine for people with allergies
A 70-year-old Taco Bell employee was gifted more than $6,000.
70-year-old Taco Bell employee gifted more than $6,000

Latest News

A view of Halemaumau Crater Sunday night.
Volcano erupts on Hawaii’s Big Island, draws crowds to park
FILE - In this Oct. 15, 2020, file photo Attorney General William Barr speaks during a...
Barr undercuts Trump on election and Hunter Biden inquiries
President-elect Joe Biden announces his climate and energy nominees and appointees at The Queen...
Biden to receive COVID vaccine Monday as Trump remains on sidelines
FILE - In this Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, of...
Congress rushes toward vote on $900B COVID relief bill, stimulus checks
Biden receives first dose of COVID vaccine