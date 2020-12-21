Advertisement

Whitehall man charged with 9th OWI

Thomas Johnson
Thomas Johnson(Eau Claire County)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 3:13 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A Whitehall man has been charged with his 9th OWI in Eau Claire County Court.

Court records show Thomas Johnson was been charged with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence- 9th offense, operating a motor vehicle while revokes, disorderly conduct and misdemeanor battery.

The criminal complaint says Mary Roth was charged with misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct, use or possess with intent to use masking agent and misdemeanor bail jumping.

The complaint went into detail how officers were called to Savers in Eau Claire on Dec. 20. Officers arrived on scene and noted Johnson and Roth were inside a vehicle hitting each other. Officials spoke with Johnson and noted a faint odor of intoxicants even though he was wearing a mask. When asked how much he had drank that day, Johnson responded with one drink ad that Mary threw her bottle of vodka at him. He denied driving, although earlier saying he had picked up Mary.

A $5,000 signature bond was set for Johnson on Monday.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Wisconsin DNR Logo)
Wisconsin DNR identifies dangerous levels of manganese in several western Wisconsin water systems
Longtime Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Abrahamson dies
Coronavirus
DHS releases Sunday’s COVID-19 numbers
A 70-year-old Taco Bell employee was gifted more than $6,000.
70-year-old Taco Bell employee gifted more than $6,000
The CDC issued new recommendations on getting a COVID-19 vaccine for people with a history of...
CDC issues new guidance on COVID-19 vaccine for people with allergies

Latest News

Biden receives first dose of COVID vaccine
Biden gets COVID-19 vaccine, says ‘nothing to worry about’
COVID-19
Local, state COVID-19 stats as new cases in WI continue to fall
FILE - In this Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, of...
Congress rushes toward vote on $900B COVID relief bill, stimulus checks
Skywarn 13 Forecast at Noon (12/21/20)