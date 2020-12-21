Whitehall man charged with 9th OWI

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A Whitehall man has been charged with his 9th OWI in Eau Claire County Court.

Court records show Thomas Johnson was been charged with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence- 9th offense, operating a motor vehicle while revokes, disorderly conduct and misdemeanor battery.

The criminal complaint says Mary Roth was charged with misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct, use or possess with intent to use masking agent and misdemeanor bail jumping.

The complaint went into detail how officers were called to Savers in Eau Claire on Dec. 20. Officers arrived on scene and noted Johnson and Roth were inside a vehicle hitting each other. Officials spoke with Johnson and noted a faint odor of intoxicants even though he was wearing a mask. When asked how much he had drank that day, Johnson responded with one drink ad that Mary threw her bottle of vodka at him. He denied driving, although earlier saying he had picked up Mary.

A $5,000 signature bond was set for Johnson on Monday.

