Wisconsin quarterback Jack Coan enters transfer portal

Wisconsin quarterback Jack Coan (17) runs in for a touchdown past Ohio State cornerback Cameron...
Wisconsin quarterback Jack Coan (17) runs in for a touchdown past Ohio State cornerback Cameron Brown (26) during the first half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)(AJ Mast | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 20, 2020 at 10:24 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin quarterback Jack Coan has entered the transfer portal after an injury-riddled season in which he didn’t play.

Coan made 18 starts from 2018-19 and helped the Badgers reach the Rose Bowl in 2019. He injured his right foot in preseason practice and underwent surgery. Coan dressed for Wisconsin’s final three games but didn’t play a single down.

Coan owned a 12-6 record as a starter. That includes an 8-3 mark in Big Ten games.

